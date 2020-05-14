Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery: Walk-In Tour

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to be able to offer the community an opportunity to visit its National Gallery online, from the comfort of their home. As part of GCS’s online programming, something which has been running now for over a month since lockdown was announced, people will be able to enjoy a gallery tour with special interviews and commentary.

Head of Cultural Development, Davina Barbara, invites you to join her as she explores the artworks on display together with Art Advisor Gino Sanguinetti. They will shed some light on many of the pieces which are part of the Government’s art collection and offer information on the artists on display their lives and styles. The mini-series will also feature Paulette Finlayson who presents a personal insight into the life and work of her late father, Mario Finlayson, after whom the Gallery is named. Fine Arts President, Paul Cosquieri, is also part of the programme, relaying his personal experiences and explaining the relevance between arts past and present and how Gibraltar’s art heritage continues to influence artists today.

The walk through focus will feature on GCS Facebook at 11am on the following dates: