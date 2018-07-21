Marella Explorer inaugural call to Gibraltar

Marella Cruises newest ship Marella Explorer made its inaugural call to Gibraltar on Wednesday 18th July 2018.

Formerly known as the Mein Schiff 1, the ship recently underwent a multi-million-pound makeover. A number of new fleet features are a Champneys health spa, a selection of new eateries, new retail brands and The Emulator, a state of the art Interactive DJ screen overlooking the dance floor in the Indigo night club.

Marella Explorer has a capacity for 1924 passengers and 909 crew, making it the cruise line’s largest vessel in their six-ship fleet.

The ship will be sailing the western Mediterranean during the summer before sailing down to the Caribbean for the winter.

As with all other inaugural calls, an informal plaque exchange ceremony took place on board with the ship’s captain. Representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Gibraltar Port Authority and local shipping agents Incargo attended.