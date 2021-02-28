When considering this year’s upcoming trends, we should keep in mind the very unique circumstances in which they were created. Designers all around the world were working from home alongside the majority of us, separated physically from their teams and largely presenting their completed works via livestreams; a challenging feat all around, no doubt.

As expected, there were two main approaches to their collections. On the one hand, we saw a continued shift towards classic, throw-on staples, driving our collective desire to disengage from the relentless trend cycle and make more conscious and considered purchases. With significantly more time spent at home for all of us, designers continued to explore utilitarian and comfortable dressing, which luckily translated into loads of simple yet effective pieces in a plethora of fabrics and silhouettes.

So yes, most created classic pieces that pretty much act as an extension to last year’s aesthetic of comfort and practicality. Others, however, explored the theme of ‘escapism’, creating striking and eccentric collections with the intention of bringing the sheer joy back into fashion, serving almost as an antidote to last year’s situation. Think vibrant colours, dazzling prints and over-the-top dresses.

Generally speaking, clothes can be divided into either ‘trendy’ or ‘timeless’ categories most of the time. Some styles manage to retain their longevity over the years, while others burst onto the scene for a while, and then fade away, never to be seen again. Once in a blue moon, a “trend” may linger for a while, and manage to transition over to the other side. The best thing about this year’s styles is that they are all both timeless and trendy; the perfect combination.

PINK

If a year in loungewear has taught us anything, it’s that comfort is key! But comfort doesn’t mean that the concept of colour is out the window. It’s true that neutrals have reigned supreme for many seasons now, but this year, expect to see every shade of pink take centre stage. I have to say, pink isn’t usually my go-to, but I’ve actually indulged in a couple of new pieces recently, and I have a feeling I won’t be stopping there. From bright dresses and heels, to muted shackets to pair perfectly with jeans, there are endless options available to us, and one that is sure to suit every aesthetic and personal style.

Super soft tie waist dress with long sleeves in dusky rose, ASOS DESIGN, £35.00

Curve oversized long sleeve t-shirt dress in dusty pink black and white stripe, ASOS DESIGN, £22.00

Belted leather-effect shorts, Mango, £35.99

MOOD-BOOSTING PRINTS

From rainbow stripes and tie-dye to tropical prints and even chequerboards, it’s not too surprising that prints of all shapes and colourways were a major reference for designers when creating their spring collections, bringing a much-needed injection of fun and vibrance to any outfit. Second-skin tops are all the rage this season too, and make for a perfect transitional piece with many styling possibilities.

Relaxed dungarees with chain in bright rainbow check, The Ragged Priest, £65.00

Plunge long sleeve mini dress in multi zebra print, ASOS DESIGN, £32.00

High neck long sleeve top in floral mesh co-ord, Fashion Union, £18.00

BOYFRIEND JEANS

The ’90s denim look is gaining some serious momentum this year, and for every nostalgic dresser, much like myself, who’ll relish the thought of slipping back into their old baggy jeans, we guarantee there’ll be someone who shudders at the mere thought. But if the past has taught us anything, it’s that most denim styles are considered somewhat questionable before becoming widely accepted, and eventually adored en masse. The key shift we saw was a move from slimmer silhouettes to a more relaxed, slouchy fit, hence the rise of the boyfriend/dad jean.

x014 extreme dad jeans in vintage blue wash, COLLUSION, £25.00

Wide-leg ’90s jeans, Bershka, £29.99

Wide leg high waist jeans, Mango, £49.99

Ombré twill mom trousers, Bershka, £25.99

Boyfriend jeans in bleach wash, American Eagle, £64.95

BUSTIER TOPS

I think it’s safe to say that we can probably thank Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton for the recent explosion of corsets and bustiers featuring in our favourite high street shops. These styles make for a much more interesting addition to a pair of slouchy jeans than your average summery top, and if they aren’t quite your vibe, you can also opt for the equally trendy sweetheart necklines which are absolutely everywhere at the moment.

Jumper with sweetheart neckline in black, ASOS DESIGN, £28.00

Petite sweetheart top with ruched bust with long sleeve in spot, ASOS DESIGN, £18.00

Satin bustier corset top in leopard print, ASOS DESIGN, £25.00

FLAT SHOES

If there was a prize for 2020’s most irrelevant wardrobe item, it would undoubtedly be the stiletto. With almost all weddings and fancy functions either cancelled or postponed, it’s sad to say that the high heel was recently relegated to the dusty depths of our wardrobes, but if there’s a silver lining to the stiletto’s near-extinction, it’s the meteoric rise of the flat shoe. Honestly, I think it’s gotten to the point that I’d feel almost silly wearing a pair of heels any time soon. Never before has there been such a demand for flats, and with their classic charm and minimalist versatility, loafers in all their iterations are the shoe of choice of the moment. I’m all about it!