Find this Recipe and more in their Mama Lotties: 76 Gibraltarian Inspired Recipes Cookbook

INGREDIENTS

1 Kg Runner Beans

225g Red Kidney Beans (Tinned)

4 Large Carrots

1/4 Large Pumpkin

1 Large Aubergine

2 Courgettes

1 Medium Kohlrabi

Fresh Basil

3 Garlic Cloves

Olive Oil

Spaghetti Pasta (2 Handfuls, Broken Into Smaller Pieces)

Salt

Pepper

Water

Grated Cheddar Cheese

METHOD

1.Chop all vegetables, crush the garlic and place together in a large casserole dish with a splash of olive oil (except the red kidney beans). Season with salt and basil and boil with plenty of water.

2. Remove the vegetables from the casserole dish and blend together, then pour back into the dish and add the red kidney beans and cook for a further 5–8 minutes.

3. Add your pasta and cook until tender; this should take about 10 minutes. Allow to sit for 2 minutes before serving so the flavours mix together.

4. Grate some cheese and sprinkle on top.the top. Butter the remaining edge and fold over, sealing the edges.

5. Finish off by brushing over with oil and placing in the oven at 180°C for 30–40 minutes.