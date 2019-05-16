H.M. Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce, as part of its continuing road improvement programme, the commencement of major resurfacing works to stretches of Queensway (from Lions Club to Leisure Centre, Leisure Centre to Regal House junction, Ocean Heights to Waterport roundabout) and Glacis Road (Waterport roundabout to junction with Winston Churchill Avenue) which is due to commence on Monday 20th May 2019.

The works will be carried out for a period not exceeding 6 weeks and in phases to keep traffic disruption to a minimum. Preparation works and resurfacing will be between the hours of 7.00pm and 00.00am (midnight). Whilst works are ongoing, operatives with the use of stop and go hand signals will control traffic, along with temporary advance roadwork’s and diversion signs informing road users. The public are advised that stretches of road will temporarily be uneven due to raised manhole covers and road gullies until it receives the final layer of asphalt.

The Minister for Infrastructure & Planning, Paul Balban, said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce these major infrastructure works on these main transited roads in Gibraltar. These works are being carried out now at the tail-end of major construction in the area, after meticulous planning and coordination. The systematic planning and close collaboration between all stakeholders will result in resurfacing these roads in a timely and methodical manner, minimising disruption to the public as much as possible. Some disruption will however be unavoidable, but we are grateful to the Public for their patience and co-operation.”