Main Street & Surrounds BID Project Goes to Vote

Ahead of the ballot opening on the 1st of September, the Minister for Business, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, met with the BID task force to discuss the ballot procedure and how things will progress if there is a “Yes” vote for the BID.

Ballot papers have now gone out to participating businesses so that they are able to cast their vote. If you have a business within the Main Street & Surrounds area (or even if you are beyond the delineation and wish to vote) but have not received a ballot paper yet, please contact [email protected].

To see how a Business Improvement District (BID) can help your business, click to view the BID Business Plan.

Minister Daryanani said: “We are now coming to the culmination of this procedure. The idea was first mooted three years ago. A lot has happened since then, things have changed dramatically but the Government is fully committed to helping this project succeed. If our small businesses in Main Street and surrounds ever needed our assistance, it is now. I urge our businesses to seriously consider voting YES. It will be good for Gibraltar’s image, it will be good for our town centre and, above all, it will be good for our businesses. I hope to make a positive announcement at the end of September”.

The ballot will close on the 29th September, and the result will be announced on the 1st October.

Replacement ballot papers If you haven’t received a ballot paper, you have up till 5pm 22nd September to request a replacement. To request a replacement ballot paper, email [email protected] with the business name and address for which you are an Eligible Voter. In addition to the business details, you must attach evidence of your identity in the form of ONE of the following:



a) A signed Letterhead for the appropriate company; or

b) A signed photocopy of the Ratings Bill for the hereditament; or

c) A signed photocopy of an item of personal ID such as your ID Card, Passport or Driving Licence. If you prefer not to email, a replacement request can be made in writing. The letter should be addressed to The Independent Scrutineer, Isolas LLP, Portland House, Glacis Rd, GX11 1AA . If requesting in writing, the letter must be signed by the Eligible Voter and evidence of the voter’s identity must be provided (please do not send original documents).