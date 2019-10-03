Lottoland Draw

Which side are you on – the 52% who would pack in their job or the 48% who would keep on working if they won a record-breaking jackpot of £169 million?

EuroMillions rolls for a record 18 th time

time Jackpot capped at £169million

Gibraltarians don’t need to cross the border to be in with a chance, thanks to Lottoland

It’s a question we’ve all been asked quite a lot recently – are you one of the 48% or 52%? But this time Lottoland is asking its fellow Gibraltarians whether they would stay in work or pack it in if they won the £169millon jackpot on EuroMillions this Friday.

Thankfully this isn’t a question of politics, it’s a question of are you going to take advantage of the record-breaking jackpot on EuroMillions this week and double your chances with Lottoland? It wasn’t won again on Tuesday night meaning it has reached its cap at £169million – which also means it is the longest consecutive roll over in this lottery’s history.

And thanks to Lottoland, Gibraltarian’s don’t have to pop over the border to take part in the race to win the record rollover, as they can bet on EuroMillions game online at www.lottoland.gi. In fact, Lottoland customers can double their chance of winning the £169million jackpot with a two for one Lottoland betting offer, as customers get two bets for £2.50 on EuroMillions before the draw this Friday*.

If a Gibraltarian won the record rollover jackpot, it would make them the biggest Lottoland winner of all time.

Previous record breaking Lottoland winners have included Christina from Germany, who walked away with £79million in June last year, while only last month Mr Logan from the North East of England won £5million betting on the Irish Lottery – meaning he could retire to spend more time with his family and leave his work in the motor trade.

Surprisingly though, Mr Logan is one of only 52% of jackpot winners who would pack in the day job after hitting a jackpot. Lottoland UK has compiled 40 amazing facts* about lottery winners and its research has found that a staggering 48% of UK workers kept working after hitting the lottery jackpot.

And a One Poll survey commissioned by Lottoland asked 2000 adults what they would do if they won the lottery, just 53% claimed they would tell their partner about the windfall first but one in ten men claimed they wouldn’t tell anyone if they won the lottery, compared with just five per cent of females.

Nigel Birrell, CEO of Lottoland said: “Wouldn’t it be great if someone from Lottoland’s own back yard in Gibraltar scooped this record-breaking jackpot? It’s about time we had a home-grown winner and for them to be Lottoland’s biggest every winner would be the icing on the cake.

“This is an eye watering jackpot and so we wanted to give our customer an eye watering deal to go with it – two bets for £2.50 – so they can be in with a chance of winning this record breaking EuroMillions jackpot. Winners will be able to follow in lucky Mr Logan’s footsteps and pack in the day job, and whether they tell the wife or husband or not, they’ll be sure to have a lot of fun with £169million in the bank.”

For more information on EuroMillions, visit: www.lottoland.gi