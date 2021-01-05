Lottery Suspended Until Further Notice

Further to the recently announced lockdown restrictions, the Government would like to inform the general public that lottery draws have been temporarily postponed.

As was the case in the March 2020 lockdown, the postponed draws will be fixed for future dates. Ticket shares already sold will remain valid for those same draws and this includes the New Year’s Extraordinary Lottery Draw, which would otherwise have been held on 12/01/2021.

More information will be made available in due course as to when this draw will take place.

