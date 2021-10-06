Lord Jeffrey Archer, Alan Titchmarsh and Christopher Lloyd are the three international authors confirmed for this year’s Gibraltar Literature Week. The announcement was made today by the Minister for Culture, Prof Dr John Cortes. The event will run between 8th and 13th November 2021 and follows the success of the first edition of Literature Week last year.

Minister Cortes confirmed that Gibraltar Cultural Services will be producing a weeklong programme of events and initiatives dedicated to literature, featuring both local and international authors. The talks by the visiting authors will be hosted at the John Mackintosh Hall on the 12th and 13th November. These will focus on their publications, as well as a variety of literary material, with content both for children and adults.

Jeffrey Archer will be giving a talk on Saturday 13th November at 12 noon at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. The renowned author will be focusing on the inspiration behind his latest William Warwick novels, and the fourth publication in this series, entitled ‘Over My Dead Body’, which is published worldwide on 12th October. Jeffrey is the author of 27 novels, seven sets of short stories, three prison diaries and three West End plays.

Alan Titchmarsh will be delivering two talks. The first talk ‘Telling Stories’ is scheduled for 5pm on Friday 12th November 2021 at the John Mackintosh Theatre. Having written 11 best-selling novels with another on the way, Alan Titchmarsh discusses the way he writes fiction – the plotting, the planning, the characters, and the inspiration.

His second talk ‘Trowel and Error’ also at the Theatre is at 10am on Saturday 13th November 2021. Accompanied by Professor John Cortes, Alan Titchmarsh discusses his life from his childhood in Yorkshire, via Kew Gardens and the BBC, to becoming a TV gardener, presenter, writer, novelist, and poet.

No stranger to Gibraltar, Christopher Lloyd will be hosting a school’s day at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Friday 12th November 2021 dedicated to his new book on climate change called ‘It’s Up to Us’.

On Saturday 13th November he will be delivering two talks at the Lower Exhibition Room. The 10am session will be dedicated to his publication ‘Absolutely Everything!’ and the 2pm session will in the form of a Quiz event focusing on the Britannica’s Children Encyclopaedia. Christopher Lloyds talks and participation at the Gibraltar Literature Week is sponsored by the John Mackintosh Hall Educational Trust.

“While the emphasis of Literature Week remains local authors, in the absence due to Covid of the Literary Festival, we have been able to bring three international authors in order to keep the international flame alive. I am very pleased indeed that we will be having them in Gibraltar, and very much look forward to the whole of the week.”

Tickets for Gibraltar Literature Week are now on sale at www.buytickets.gi. More details on the schedule of all the events will be released shortly. For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on 20049161 or email [email protected].

Lord Archer has topped the bestseller lists around the world, with sales of over 275 million copies in 97 countries and more than 37 languages. He is the only author ever to have been a number one bestseller in fiction (nineteen times), short stories (four times) and non-fiction (The Prison Diaries). He gained a Blue in Athletics at Oxford, was President of the University Athletics Club, and went on to run the 100 yards in 9.6 seconds for Great Britain in 1966. Jeffrey has served five years in the House of Commons and twenty- nine years as a Member of the House of Lords.

His novel, Nothing Ventured, the first of the William Warwick books, was published in 2019, and Over My Dead Body, the fourth Warwick novel, is published in October 2021.

Jeffrey is an art collector and amateur auctioneer, conducting around 10 charity auctions a year, and has raised over £51m in the last 30 years for good causes. He has been married to Dame Mary Archer DBE, Chairman of the Science Museum Group, for 54 years, and they have two sons, two granddaughters and three grandsons.

Alan Titchmarsh grew up in Ilkley, Yorkshire. He is a gardener, writer, novelist and broadcaster best known for programmes such as Ground Force and The Chelsea Flower Show. He has also presented the BBC Proms and hosts the Saturday breakfast show on Classic FM. His own chat show The Alan Titchmarsh Show ran for eight years on ITV and he currently presents Love Your Garden and Love Your Weekend (ITV) and Secrets of the National Trust (Channel 5). He has written more than fifty gardening books, three volumes of autobiography, several books on royalty including The Queen’s Houses and eleven novels, ten of which have made the Sunday Times Best-seller list. A firm believer in variety being the spice of life, Alan has flown a Spitfire, performed on the West End stage in The Wind in the Willows, sung at the London Palladium and ridden with The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery – once. He compered the Royal Windsor Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2012, Her Majesty The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor in 2016 and has presented several documentaries about the royal family. He was made MBE in the Millennium New Year Honours List and is a Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire and Chancellor of the University of Winchester. From 2008-9 he was High Sheriff of the Isle of Wight. Alan lives with his wife Alison in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and has two daughters and four grandchildren. He sleeps well.

Bestselling author Christopher Lloyd began his career as a journalist with The Sunday Times newspaper. Then, while camping with his family, he had a critical realization: Even with a 1st class degree in history from Cambridge University and experience as a science writer, there was so much about the world he didn’t know.! So, he set out to write books that zoom out and tell the big stories, opening readers’ eyes to how seemingly unrelated events fit together and showing them multiple perspectives on the world, all in highly engaging prose and matched with lively illustration and photography.

Now, with more than 20 books in print, some in over a dozen languages, Christopher divides his time between writing books for adults and children and delivering lectures and workshops to schools, literary festivals, and a wide range of other venues around the world.