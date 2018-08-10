Local Umpire off to Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers

Following recent international successes, local netball umpire Nadine Pardo-Zammit has now been selected as one of the umpires to officiate at the Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers to be held in Lusaka, Zambia from the 13th to 18th August.

The event will serve as the qualification tournament to next year’s Netball World Cup in Liverpool. Five countries have already automatically qualified by virtue of their high-ranking position in the International Netball Federation (INF) World Rankings, with the exception of England who qualifies as the host nation. The remaining ten slots will be filled through placings at regional qualification tournaments with two teams selected from each of the regions (Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania).

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares wishes her well, adding that: “Nadine is an excellent example of the rewards of hard work and dedication. The fact that she has been selected to umpire at this level of competition is a testament to her professionalism and shows how much she is valued by the International Netball Federation. The Gibraltar Netball Association and Gibraltar as a whole should be very proud of her achievements. Good Luck!”

The six-day championship will see the Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe and host Zambia will compete for the two placings for Liverpool 2019.