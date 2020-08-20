BY MATT TRIAY

I met with Janice of Janice Hair and Beauty Salon in Ocean Village. Janice, 39, has been cutting hair since she was 14 years old and had “always wanted to be a hairdresser”. Janice has teamed up with MySunshine.gi (an online space run by a group of women looking to help out younger girls with any problems they might have) to raise money for The Little Princess Trust. They have given themselves until the 23rd of August where a relay will be run by people looking to give back, just like Janice. The idea behind the relay is for groups of people to collectively run the length of hair donated, converted into kilometres. Janice’s goal is to reach over 300km, which looks more than likely as she was at 300km when I spoke to her.

The Little Princess Trust have been around since 2006 and provide free wigs for people up to age 24, who have lost their hair to cancer treatment, or illnesses such as alopecia. The hair is real so they try to match people with their natural hair colour and then style it to their preference.

The story behind Janices’ work with the Princess Trust dates back some years. Janice said she had “not always been into charitable work” but when a group of Year 8 girls in March of 2014 decided to donate their hair to the Princess Trust after one of their friends was diagnosed with cancer, Janice felt she had to give back. Janice said “It was during this time, after losing a close friend to cancer and it directly affecting me I thought I wanted to give back.” She said she had to do something and, considering her profession, it made perfect sense – “I couldn’t ignore it, it’s my field of work.”

So what exactly is Janice doing to raise money? Well, she is giving free haircuts to anyone who wants to donate their hair – normally £35. The minimum length she is looking for is 11 inches.

Losing your hair can have a serious impact on self-esteem. A wig can really turn that around and make someone feel good about themselves. Janice stated: “The first thing people think of is the loss of hair, really thats the least important. [However] having no hair is like telling the world you have an illness.” Wigs come with a huge expense, costing £550 to make and up to £1000 to buy.

To donate to this great cause, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/team/janiceandmysunshine.