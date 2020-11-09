Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will be organising Literature Week from the 9th (today) to 13th November 2020.

Forming part of this exciting and varied programme are book reviews in the Gibraltar Chronicle, interviews on Radio Gibraltar, school lectures, online book reviews and a special online ‘An Audience With…’ event. Online book reviews will feature on GCS and John Mackintosh Hall Library Facebook pages, and ‘An Audience With…’ will be live streamed on GCS’ social media platforms.

The school lectures, arranged through the Department of Education, will be delivered by local authors, playwrights and poets.

Online book reviews will feature literature enthusiasts who wish to share their love of reading with others and recommend their latest or favourite reads.

The programme for the Gibraltar Chronicle reviews, Radio Gibraltar interviews and ‘An Audience With’ is as follows:

Monday 9th November 2020

Introductory article in the Gibraltar Chronicle by The Minster for Culture, The Hon Prof Dr John Cortes MP

8:15am – Radio Gibraltar’s Breakfast Show interview with GCS’ Head of Development Davina Barbara looking ahead to Literature Week and the events and features on offer.

11am – ‘An Audience With’ Gibraltar National Archivist Antony Pitaluga and artist Ambrose Avellano, interviewed by Gino Sanguinetti, looking ahead to their new publication ‘Still Dancing under the Shadows’.

7:15pm – ‘An Audience With’ Professor Clive Finlayson and Dr Geraldine Finlayson, interviewed by Alice Mascarenhas, on their various publications and the implications of Covid on excavations and research.