The Minister for Health Samantha Sacramento has today launched a survey to engage members of the public who have used the GHA’s Mental Health Services. The survey welcomes honest opinions, comments and suggestions from the public and their families who have accessed these services. The results of this survey will help to inform as to how these services can be improved as part of the Gibraltar Mental Health Strategy.

The GHA Mental Health Services include:

Ocean Views Adult Mental Health – including inpatient (ward stays) and outpatient(appointments in clinic) care

Young Peoples Mental Health Team (previously Gibraltar Young Minds): services for 0-18yrs

Community Mental Health Team

Mental Health Liaison Nurse (seen in A&E)

Primary Care Centre (PCC) – GP appointments or appointments with CommunityPsychiatrist Nurses and Approved Mental Health Professionals

Allied Mental Health professionals, Counsellors and/or Psychologists.

The Satisfaction Survey for GHA Mental Health Services will be open until the 30th September 2021 and can be accessed online here: https://forms.office.com/r/vifmyZLz0z

For anyone unable to complete this online, printed versions will be available at:

St Bernard’s Hospital Reception

Ocean Views Reception

Clubhouse

Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Completed surveys can be returned to any of the four collection points.Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: ‘Since I became Minister for Health one year ago, I have made Mental Health one of the top priorities. We have undertaken a lot of methodical work with a view to transforming the GHA’s Mental Health services by better coordinating our existing services and resources. We have spent the last year undertaking a lot of consultation and as part of our desire and journey to improve, we would like to hear from everyone who has been a user of any of our GHA Mental Health services. We have already spoken to many patients and users of the service; but the more people who we speak to the further we can improve Gibraltar’s Mental Health Service. I thank all those patients and families who have spoken to us already and I encourage everyone who has been a mental health patient, a user of the GHA’s Mental Health Services and their families to engage with us through this survey.’