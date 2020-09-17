BY GEORGIOS TONTOS

For the second qualifying round of the Europa League, Lincoln Red Imps will face Rangers, with the two teams fighting for qualification to the next phase of the Europa League.

Lincoln are preparing for a big match against the Scottish Giants, and they want to take advantage of the chances they have for a great qualification to the next phase. The Reds had their last training session on Wednesday afternoon, with Brazilian coach William Amaral not facing any player absences, preparing the team for the tactics they will follow against a great opponent.

Lincoln has started the season with victories in the Europa League institution, being undefeated after the victories against Prishtina 3-0 and Union Titus Petange 2-0, playing some great football against the team from Luxembourg.

Rangers have started the season impressively, with five wins and a draw for the Scottish Championship. Gerrard’s side won at Victoria Stadium in last season’s first qualifying round, beating St. Joseph’s 4-0 before scoring six in the second leg.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is available after suffering a gash in his knee in Saturday’s win over Dundee United, while fellow forward Jermain Defoe and goalkeeper Allan McGregor have both travelled, too. Gerrard confirmed that midfielder Ryan Jack will miss “a few weeks” with a calf problem, and that winger Brandon Barker faces a shorter spell out with a hamstring injury.

The Rangers trained in the Gibraltarian sunshine early this afternoon in the shadow of the Rock; their manager spoke to the media:

“It’s a unique stadium to play in and we are here to do a job. I want the players to show a strong mentality and do a professional job to get in the next round.”

The Lincoln manager spoke at the press conference and said that nothing is unlikely in football, while also saying that the players should claim the chances they have to qualify for the next round.