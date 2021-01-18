1 of 4

Last week, four varied designs were chosen as the winning entries that will be used for the new membership cards for the John Mackintosh Hall Library. The competition attracted a response from artists of different ages, with participants using different creative responses to the competition.

The winners are:

Reuben Carruthers – with a witty design of a chicken and frog.

Samantha Beers – with a depiction of how reading makes your imagination soar into the clouds.

Maya Bezalel Baharal – with a colourful design of a bookshelf including a Barbary Macaque.

Rose Zapata – with a beautiful sketch encompassing the joys of reading outdoors at the Commonwealth Park.

The judges are really pleased with the quality of the entries which they say reflect the community’s love for the Library, books and reading in general. Each of the four winners will each receive a £100 book voucher. These new designs will now be printed and used for any new members. Current members can get their new cards too by visiting the Library, once Covid restrictions allow for service to resume.

The John Mackintosh Hall Library remains closed as per the latest public health guidelines with the library team looking forward to resuming services as soon as possible.

For any enquiries or further information, please contact the John Mackintosh Hall Library Tel 200 78000 or email [email protected].