Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce two recent acquisitions for the HMGoG Art Collection, both by well-known and respected artist, Leni Mifsud.

Leni’s palette was used when creating many of her famous sunset scenes, and these artworks were often gifted by her to family members and friends for Christmas. These works are highly valued in terms of Gibraltar’s cultural heritage.

These pieces were acquired via private sales locally, and are on display at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery (ground floor, City Hall). Opening times 8.30am-4.30pm.