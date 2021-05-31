My palate recently discovered a new herb, lemon thyme, and I instantly thought this would taste great with pasta or as a dip. Less than three hours later I had made my first lemon thyme black bean dip and a love affair with the herb commenced. Lemon thyme is apparently very easy to grow and I am going to put that to the test very soon.

This dip is ideal for the beach or other outings as it does not need to be kept in the fridge.

INGREDIENTS

200g black beans

½ handful lemon thyme

3 gloves garlic

3 tbsp water

¼ tsp salt and pepper

METHOD

1. Place all the ingredient in a blender, starting with the water and blend until you have the texture you like. I’m a fan of not having it super smooth so I get hits of the herb or garlic from time to time

2. Serve with crackers, carrots, celery or any other food you usually use for dips