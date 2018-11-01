Launch of Gibraltar Association for New Technologies Boosts Blockchain Ecosystem

On 30th October, the government of Gibraltar announced the launch of Gibraltar Association for New Technologies (GANT). This trade association will establish formal lines of communication between policymakers and the private sector in Gibraltar’s fast developing blockchain industry as well as facilitating the exchange of knowledge and ideas, with a view to enhancing public trust in this sector.

The Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola, commented, “The Gibraltar Association for New Technologies will represent the views of the ever-evolving DLT landscape here in Gibraltar and will be a vital component in the continued growth of the sector. This forum will allow the blockchain community to become more closely aligned with the traditional financial services sector here and give confidence to the firms operating in Gibraltar that we are committed to working collaboratively on regulatory and other matters of interest.”

GANT will strive to promote high standards of professional conduct within the blockchain sector in Gibraltar as well as further the reputation of the jurisdiction’s finance industry on the international stage. They will work closely with HM Government of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and the University of Gibraltar to ensure the development of a strong and sustainable industry, including the delivery of educational programmes that will help advance a core understanding of the underlying technologies supporting the sector.

Applications for membership of GANT will be welcomed from firms who have received or have applied for a DLT licence in Gibraltar, as well as ICO firms, auditors, lawyers, and consultancy firms servicing these industries, full details can be found in the constitution. The association intends to build on the strong working relationships that exist between the regulator, the Financial Services Commission, and the DLT Working Group that oversaw the development of the DLT Regulatory Framework, introduced in January of this year. Members will collaborate to keep each other apprised of future policy and regulatory matters.