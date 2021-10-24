On the 15th of October, Kitchen Studios held a live drawing event ‘Drink and Draw’ at City Hall, hosted by the Mayor of Gibraltar.

The drag queen sensations Coco Ferocha and Isis Mirage modelled for this event, iconically setting the scene for the evening.

Drink and Draw is an event series bringing in the world of self-expression through the natural inspiration of movement and the human body, created for all audiences and abilities.

For more information or to sign up for the next Drink and Draw, contact Kitchen Studios at [email protected], or via Facebook or Instagram.