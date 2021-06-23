Gibraltar Cultural Services is offering a number of workshops and activities for young people to enjoy this summer. The programme includes two art related workshops at GEMA Gallery with short gallery tours included, and a Summer Reading Challenge at The John Mackintosh Hall Library. This aims to encourage young readers to keep up their reading, explore new texts and advance their reading skills over the summer months.

Tuesday 13th July, 11am – Zoe Bishop ‘Move to Create Workshop’

This workshop will offer a series of games in which children can collaborate in creating art through enjoyable activities. The workshop is suited to children aged 6-11. Suitable and comfortable clothing should be worn.

Monday 19th July, 11am – Ermelinda Duarte ‘Recycling and Art’

The artist will be running a creative workshop using unwanted plastics and non-recyclable materials into art, based on her recent installation at GEMA, titled ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – Mandala’. Participants are encouraged to bring clean, empty crisp packets and bottle tops. The workshop is suitable for children aged 10- 14.

Summer Reading Challenge at the John Mackintosh Hall Library

Young readers will set their own reading goal for the summer months with books of their choice. They will meet every other week and will be encouraged to discuss their favourite characters, plots, book choices and more. Sessions will be led by young leaders and take place every other Wednesday throughout July and August, starting on Wednesday 14th July, from 11am to 12noon.

Street Art Mural Tour

A guided tour of Gibraltar’s street art. An opportunity to learn about the artists and their murals whilst walking through Gibraltar’s iconic streets. Under 12’s must be accompanied by an adult. This will take place on Tuesday 27th July at 10:30am.

Booking is essential for all events. Call 20049161 or email [email protected] for more information and bookings.