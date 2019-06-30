What is your one beach essential? Mine has progressed from a frozen Suntop to my garish, over-the-top, friendship-ruining inflatable crocodile which I now insist on taking with me everywhere I go in summer, much to my friends’ chagrin. To see what some of you had to say, flick to this month’s Hello There.

Crinkled, high-waisted, neons and neutrals… as summer settles in for the foreseeable, get vacay-ready with Julia as she reveals the top trends dominating the beaches in 2019. And from the warmer weather to the cooler, Chris continues his journey around New Zealand, this time taking us to the South Island in the second of a two-part travel series.

Should our street performers/buskers be forced to audition before performing to the dizzy heights of Main Street? From our resident bubble-blower to ‘the floating man on the moto’, Richard considers what a good performance comprises.

Someone who knows plenty about a good performance is Joseanne Bear, who you may recognise from her time as Miss Gibraltar’s 1st princess in 2016. Now she’s set her sights on Miss Universe Great Britain, and is using every inch of her platform to promote female empowerment and human rights. Read on for more about Joseanne and her commendable project, She Will Achieve.

As we swim into summer and reach for a cold G&T, we needn’t leave the vino behind. After all, as Andrew tells us, wine is not just for drinking! See what pairings our in-house wine connoisseur has to suggest, and take your personal Come Dine with Me score up to a full 10.

And lastly, as our competition draws to a close, a big heartfelt thanks to all who entered our ‘How Far Can You Get Your Mag’ competition. The results were wide and varied, but we have our winner! Enjoy your cocktails for 2 at Paradise, and week’s worth of meals at Supernatural!