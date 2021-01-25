The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society and Parasol Foundation are delighted to announce the first concert of the year.

Spanish pianist Josu de Solaun will perform a piano recital, recorded in the Convent Ballroom, and broadcasted by GBC on 8 February 2021 at 21:30. The programme includes compositions by Robert Schumman, Johan Brahms, Manuel de Falla, Enrique Granados & Claude Debussy.

The sponsor of this concert is The Parasol Foundation and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this recital.

As a First Prize winner of the XIII George Enescu International Piano Competition in Bucharest (founded in 1958 and won by legendary pianists such as Radu Lupu, Elisabeth Leonskaja, and Dmitri Alexeev), the XV José Iturbi International Piano Competition and the First European Union Piano Competition, held in Prague, Spanish pianist Josu De Solaun has been invited to perform in distinguished concert series throughout the world, having made notable appearances in Bucharest (Romanian Athenaeum), Venice (Teatro La Fenice), Saint Petersburg (Mariinsky Theatre), Washington, DC (Kennedy Center), New York (Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Opera), Princeton (Taplin Hall), London (Southbank Centre), Paris (Salle Cortot), Leipzig (Schumann Haus), Taipei (Novel Hall), Mexico City (Sala Silvestre Revueltas), Prague (Nostitz Palace), Rome (Academia de España), Menton (Festival International de Musique), and all major cities of Spain. He is the only pianist from Spain to win the Enescu and Iturbi competitions in their respective histories, and was recently invited to a private reception with the King and Queen of Spain at the Royal Palace after winning the coveted Bucharest prize.

“The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, will continue to bring concerts to your homes until we can gather again together in safety. This is a particularly powerful and moving piano recital performed at the Convent Ballroom. We hope you enjoy” – James Lasry, Chairman

“The Parasol Foundation is delighted to help the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society with their provision of a wide variety of cultural and online resources to the public whilst also supporting the artists and those in the culture sector during these difficult times. In particular, we are proud to continue to support classical music locally and welcome pianist Josu de Solaun to Gibraltar” – Parasol Foundation

If you are looking for a different evening from the comfort of your home, tune GBC on the 8th February to watch the best classical music in a way you will undoubtedly enjoy!

Event: Josu de Solaun Piano Recital Venue: Televised on GBC

Date: Monday 08th February 2021 Time: 21:30

For further information and enquiries please contact Maria Macias [email protected] +350 20072134.