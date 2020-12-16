Joint Drink & Drive Campaign Launched

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) in liaison with the Joint Police & Security Unit (JPSU) and the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) have embarked on a combined Drink & Drive campaign which will continued to run throughout December.

Officers from the three law enforcement agencies will be positioned at entry points to MOD establishments on certain days. Officers will be advising members of the public of the likely consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drink and delivering informative leaflets, respecting COVID 19 regulations at all times. Members of the public entering/exiting MOD establishments are encouraged to interact with these officers as their expert advice will ensure that we all enjoy a safe Christmas.

Drive safely, be prudent on the road and most importantly Don’t Drink and Drive – nominate a person within your group, responsible enough to remain sober on the night.

Happy Christmas from the GDP, JPSU & RGP.