Joint Drink & Drive Campaign Launched

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
138
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) in liaison with the Joint Police & Security Unit (JPSU) and the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) have embarked on a combined Drink & Drive campaign which will continued to run throughout December.

Officers from the three law enforcement agencies will be positioned at entry points to MOD establishments on certain days. Officers will be advising members of the public of the likely consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drink and delivering informative leaflets, respecting COVID 19 regulations at all times. Members of the public entering/exiting MOD establishments are encouraged to interact with these officers as their expert advice will ensure that we all enjoy a safe Christmas.

Drive safely, be prudent on the road and most importantly Don’t Drink and Drive – nominate a person within your group, responsible enough to remain sober on the night.

Happy Christmas from the GDP, JPSU & RGP.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleRapid COVID-19 testing service begins for travellers at Gibraltar International Airport
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR