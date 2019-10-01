Jewish New Year Celebrations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A toast for the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana) was held last week by the Gibraltar Israel Chamber of Commerce at Vinopolis Wine Bar. Attendees included Gibraltar’s Mayor- John Goncalves, Minister Sacramento, Minister Cortes, Honorary Consul of Israel, President of the Jewish Community and of course Gibrael Chamber members and many others from the business community, Jewish and non-Jewish alike. Addressing the audience, Gibrael Chamber chairwoman-Ayelet Mamo Shay said: “The whole idea of the evening started with the fact that every year I am invited to a number of Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties which I always like to attend. I enjoy celebrating with my colleagues and friends seeing them excited ahead of a fresh new year, and above all I enjoy learning more about unique customs and traditions that they practice …. This year I decided it is time to do something in return and invite you all to see how the Jewish New Year is celebrated and raise a glass together for a Lechaim (Cheers!) for the New Year as well as dip an Apple in honey … and wish us all a sweet and good year like the honey!”

The event was sponsored by Patricia Darch Interior Designs, and Patricia announced the intentions to open another showroom in Gibraltar.