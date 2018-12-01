The Ministry of Culture announce The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra will perform at the Gibraltar International Jazz Festival in St Michael’s Cave on Saturday 8th December.

Founded in London in 1959, Ronnie Scott’s is one of the world’s most famous jazz clubs. Since the early days of Sarah Vaughn, Count Basie and Miles Davis, the club continues to present the biggest names in jazz as well as the hotly-tipped rising stars, visionary artists and the ‘next big thing’.

Headlining the event will be the UK’s finest big band, The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra, teeming with first-call players and appearing under the musical directorship of award-winning bandleader Pete Long.

The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra is comprised of some of the greatest talents in the UK jazz scene, and presents countless themed shows featuring the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Stan Kenton, The RatPack and Benny Goodman to name just a few. The band can often be experienced at Ronnie Scott’s in London, and have performed at countless festivals and outdoor events worldwide.

World-famous jazz vocalist, Georgina Jackson, will join the band in St Michael’s Cave. Having sung on Radio 2’s Big Band Special and the BBC Concert Orchestra, she is now resident vocalist with Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra and is also in great demand with her highly entertaining trumpet/vocal trio shows.

“I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the Savoy stage with Georgina Jackson on a couple of occasions, on behalf of Children in Need. Her marvellous voice and musicianship, with Ronnie Scott’s band, has been a delight.”- The Late Sir Terry Wogan

Georgina began her musical career working as a professional trumpet player almost everywhere up, down, left and right of the UK. Working for years with many famous faces, such as Frank Sinatra Junior, Nancy Sinatra and Seal and touring Big Bands in Concert Halls, television and radio, Georgina learned her trade as a lead trumpet player.

Georgina and The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra will be joined by local jazz band, Malfunktion led by Gibraltarian Saxophonist Nick Gonzalez. The band is extremely popular in Gibraltar and Spain, with a style that moves away from the traditional Jazz sound to the more uptempo Funk Fusion arrangements. On the 8th December they will perform a vibrant and high energy set in St Michael’s Cave.

Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, said, “I am delighted that The Ministry of Culture have aligned Gibraltar with one of the world’s most respected jazz acts and bands. Thanks to this partnership I look forward to a fantastic evening of music in December 2018. I am also looking forward to watching local jazz musicians perform alongside international acts. We have a number of plans in store to involve Gibraltar-based entities in The Gibraltar International Jazz Festival including master classes, which will present a unique opportunity for our Gibraltarian musicians to learn from some of the world’s greatest jazz names.”

Limited tickets on sale at gibraltarinternationaljazzfestival.com. Optional tickets for a shuttle bus service to St. Michael’s Cave also available.