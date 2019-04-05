Comedy Superstar Jason Manford has added Gibraltar to his gigantic live tour ‘Muddle Class’. His first comedy tour since his hugely successful 2013/14 tour ‘First World problems’ which ran for 18 months to rave reviews. The comedian, writer, actor and presenter has more than 250 tour dates across the UK and by the time the show comes to the Rock it will have enjoyed an audience of close to half a million people.

Jason Manford said: “Really excited to be making my Gibraltar debut, sea, sand, sunshine, don’t have to learn another language or get my money changed! Can’t wait!”

The show explores Jason’s life growing up ‘working class’, then finding that as he’s got older, part of him has become ‘middle class’, causing much confusion!

Promoters GibMedia are pleased to have secured a date for Gibraltar following the sell-out success of their Jimmy Carr shows.

Director Jordan Lopez said: “There is obviously a huge appetite for quality comedy in Gibraltar and we are delighted to be working with the best talent the UK has to offer, and bring top class comedy to the Rock.”

Jason Manford shot to stardom in 2007 as team Captain for Channel 4’s ‘8 out of 10 Cats’. Following his UK tours in 2008 and 2009, hosting ‘Live at the Apollo’ (BBC One), ‘Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow’ (BBC One), multiple appearances on ‘The Royal Variety Performance’ (ITV1) have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic, a position which made him the ideal host of ITV’s reality comedy competition, ‘Show Me The Funny’. The second series of ITV1’s well loved show ‘What Would Your Kid Do?’ is back this Easter.

Jason has also performed in musicals like Sweeny Todd, The Producers and Chity Chitty Bang Bang and will be back on the road with the critically acclaimed Broadway hit Curtains later this year. In 2014 he hosted ITV1’s ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’. Jason will also be presenting the prestigious Olivier Awards live from the Royal Albert Hall again this year for Magic FM and ITV1.

Jason Manford ‘Muddle Class’ is on 20th – 21st June 2019 at St Michael’s Cave. Tickets £40 from buytickets.gi (includes shuttle service + Booking Fees).