ISOLAS ranked Band 1 leading law firm by Chambers Global.

ISOLAS LLP is proud to announce that, in the newly published Chambers Global edition for 2019, the firm is ranked as a Band 1 Leading Law firm in Gibraltar, for the third year running.

Ranked as a Band 1 law firm in the General Business Law practice area, which includes the subsidiary areas of Dispute Resolution, Shipping and Real Estate, Gibraltar’s longest established law firm, ISOLAS also counts on a number of ranked leading individuals in all the areas of expertise for which Chambers conducts its independent research.

“Chambers’ independent research collects information about organisations, individuals and the marketplace. The London-based team of 200+ researchers conduct thousands of interviews in over 20 languages, both by phone and email. The information is then collated by an experienced and cohesive team of editors with in-depth knowledge of the marketplace and proven research experience. Chambers assesses client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money and the depth of the team.”

In General Business Law, Peter Isola is ranked as a Band 1 lawyer, with partners Christian Hernandez, Steven Caetano and Joey Garcia ranked as Band 2 lawyers. Jonathan Garcia joins the rankings as an ‘Up and Coming Lawyer.

In Dispute Resolution, Mark Isola QC and Samantha Grimes are both ranked as Band 2 lawyers. Christian Hernandez, Partner, forms part of the spotlight table of lawyers – “A ‘Spotlight’ ranking is given to firms or individuals where the table does not have numerical rankings. All ‘Spotlight’ rankings are equal to each other on the same table, and the ranking serves to highlight a select group of firms or individuals.

This announcement follows shortly after ISOLAS was also ranked as Band 1 in the inaugural Chambers and Partners FinTech guide, which highlights the leading specialists in the FinTech and DLT industry. Joey Garcia is ranked as a Band 1 lawyer in the FinTech guide while Jonathan Garcia is ranked as a Band 2 lawyer

Delighted by the publication of the rankings, Peter Isola, Senior Partner, suggested that “ISOLAS continues be recognised for managing high profile clients and their needs with the dedication and commercial approach which has served the firm very well over many years. The continued recognition of the firm’s quality as well as the singling out of so many of our individual lawyers by Chambers’ own independent research, is testament to the ongoing dedication of this firm to delivering the best solutions, leveraging our expertise and commercial pragmatism to deliver for the clients, time and time again.”