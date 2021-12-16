ISOLAS LLP’s thriving Fintech practice has once again been awarded Band 1 by Chambers and Partners, with two of its lawyers receiving an individual ranking.

Chambers FinTech is a comprehensive guide to the leading Fintech professionals across the world, ranking 995 firms and 393 individuals across 40 jurisdictions. Chambers recommendations are based on several months of research by a dedicated, independent team conducting hundreds of in-depth interviews with leading innovators and experts worldwide.

ISOLAS has maintained its position at the forefront of developments in the Fintech sphere, which is reflected in their consecutive Band 1 rankings. The firm has acted for a number of successful DLT licence applications in Gibraltar in 2021, including the Bullish Exchange, as well as the recently announced migration of Huobi Global to Gibraltar. They have advised Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar on the assessment of the local framework against the FATF recommendations, transposition of the Travel Rule into Gibraltar law for DLT firms, and the evolution of the regulatory framework to cover the principle of market integrity.

Clients say “I would recommend ISOLAS wholeheartedly for anything related to FinTech work – the caliber of individuals we have worked with is first-rate and they have been able to handle every request we have asked of them. We have been impressed by the personable approach and good client service extending across all levels of the team.”

Partner Joey Garcia is ranked Band 1 with clients saying “He is very-hands on and business-driven. He understands crypto and blockchain,” whilst another interviewee says “Joey has an excellent reputation in Gibraltar and has a world-wide reputation in the crypto space.”

He is also publicly commented on as being involved in ‘continuing to move blockchain forward both in his home jurisdiction and around the world.’

Partner Jonathan Garcia is ranked Band 2, and described as having a “strong technical grasp of Gibraltar legislation,” which he “translates into meaningful and pragmatic advice.”

Senior Associate Karan Aswani has once again been noted as an associate to watch, to for his expertise involving the corporate and regulatory implications of distributed ledger technologies, on which he advises a range of clients.

Senior Partner Peter Isola commented: “We have a very talented team recognized internationally. Year after year, our Fintech team have demonstrated not only commitment to their clients but to the industry as a whole, as is evident in Chambers rankings.

Joey and Jonathan have for a consecutive year maintained their rankings, which is a testament to their continued hard work in this field. I am proud to see our lawyers progress in their respective legal careers and earn these merited standings. A warm congratulations to everyone in the team.”