ISOLAS LLP announce a series of appointments within the firm.

ISOLAS LLP is proud to announce the appointment of James Montado as Partner, Sarah Miles as Managing Associate and four of its lawyers to Senior Associate.

James Montado joined the firm in 2011 and becomes one of the partners of ISOLAS’ litigation team, headed by Mark Isola QC. James is recognised by Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 for his work in high value civil litigation with an emphasis on insolvency, contentious trusts and fraud cases. In recent years, James has become the ‘go to’ lawyer within the firm for contentious matters and has built up a substantial practice advising liquidators, regulatory authorities, regulated entities, professional services entities and large corporates on wide ranging contentious matters. More recently, James has been at the forefront of advising DLT/Cryptocurrency entities on disputes and insolvency matters.

Additionally, James also acts on non-contentious financial services matters where he regularly advises banking and other financial institutions on regulatory and contractual matters and has led the firm’s data protection team focusing on banking and cryptocurrency entities.

Commenting on the appointment ISOLAS LLP Senior Partner, Peter Isola, said “I am delighted to welcome James to the partnership, another of our home grown partners. Awell-respected lawyer going from strength to strength. I am happy to have him join the partnership and look forward to continuing to work with him as part of the team at ISOLAS for many years to come”.

Sarah Miles, a leading real estate practitioner, involved in many of the major property developments in Gibraltar, is appointed Managing Associate. She is known for her attention to detail, diligence and ‘always on’ availability.

Her work centres on advice to banks, investors and local real estate clients. In addition to property work, Sarah also runs with a busy private client practice in respect of which she advises on residency and immigration issues as part of the private client team.

The Associates promoted to Senior Associate are Karan Aswani, Stuart Dalmedo, Marisa Grechand Danielle Victor.

Karan Aswani has been an instrumental member of the firm’s burgeoning DLT practice over the past few years, regularly advising our most high profile clients in this space across a range of corporate, commercial and regulatory matters. A highly reputable and forward thinking lawyer with a strong focus on the financial services and technology sectors.

Stuart Dalmedo has a strong background in tax and has become the “go to” lawyer within the firm for all tax matters. Stuart often presents on tax issues affecting the jurisdiction, such as the implications of the new International Tax Treaty. Stuart’s promotion to Senior Associate recognises his now established and growing practice in the context of Private Client and Tax.

Marisa Grech is a corporate finance and shipping lawyer as well as a qualified and accredited mediator who has spoken at the Lloyds Maritime Academy Ship Arrest Conference and is an active member of the Association Internationale des Jeunes Avocats (‘AIJA’), an association created for and made up of young lawyers around the globe.

Danielle Victor enjoys a successful Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence practice andalso advises banks on litigation, legal and regulatory developments. Most recently, she has been advising in respect of new requirements imposed on banks by the Payment Services Directive, Payment Accounts Directive and the recently implemented General Data Protection Regulations

Marcus Killick, ISOLAS’ CEO, commented that the appointment of the four new Senior Associates shows that “ISOLAS continues to invest in its people and their careers – these are a well-deserved recognition of the efforts of this team of young lawyers who make a strong contribution to the continued success story of the firm”.