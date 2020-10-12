ISOLAS Gears up for Gibraltar’s New Legal Year With Scaled-Back Opening Ceremony

Despite the many challenges presented by the pandemic, the legal community within Gibraltar will today see in the new legal year with its annual ceremony.

The Opening of the Legal Year ceremony, hosted by the Chief Justice of Gibraltar, will be held in strict compliance with the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Restrictions on Gatherings No.5) Regulations 2020.

The restrictions, introduced to control the spread of the pandemic, will see the traditional ceremony undergo significant changes, being limited to the traditional addresses by HM Attorney General, the Chair of the Law Council and the Chief justice.

To comply with regulations capping gatherings at 20 people, the wider legal community will not be present. As well as playing host to fewer guests, the ceremony will be toned down with the removal of wigs and traditional guard of honour.

Also adapting to unprecedented changes, earlier this year ISOLAS LLP introduced a comprehensive, secure, and effective framework, allowing staff to safely work from home until office regulations eased.

Notwithstanding these changes, ISOLAS has welcomed new associates and trainees, as well as the promotion of a new partner. The firm also continues to nurture the next generation of legal talent when it welcomed an intake of law students who undertook a ‘mini-pupillage’ over the summer.

Marcus Killick OBE, ISOLAS CEO said: “As the Gibraltar legal community met last year to see in the 2019 legal year, no-one could have predicted how the last months have played out. Both on the Rock, and around the globe, the way we live, work, and practice the law has changed dramatically. It has been a tough year for many in our community, both personally and professionally, but we continue to move forward.

As we enter a new legal year, I want to thank all of our staff at ISOLAS, as well the Government and the Courts Service for keeping vital legal processes moving, and our clients, who we will continue to support as a trusted partner.”