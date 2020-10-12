ISOLAS Contributes to the Legal 500 Tax Country Comparative Guide for 3rd year running

The Legal 500 have for the third year running chosen ISOLAS LLP to contribute to their Tax Country Comparative Guides 2020.

The guide, in its 5th annual edition, offers a practical overview of the laws and regulations in key jurisdictions. Each chapter has been produced alongside some of the world’s leading lawyers from renowned firms ranked within the Legal 500.

Emma Lejeune, Partner, and Stuart Dalmedo, Senior Associate, provided an overview of tax laws and regulations applicable in Gibraltar, including the processes behind tax law amendments, principal procedural obligations of a taxpayer, and business structures in Q&A format.

Emma Lejeune said: It’s a privilege to be asked to contribute to the Legal 500 for a third consecutive year. The guides outline fundamental points to consider when choosing a jurisdiction in which to operate. As one of Gibraltar’s leading law firms, we are pleased to be able to advise a wide range of clients on the opportunities afforded by Gibraltar’s taxation system.

Stuart Dalmedo said: I hope, in particular, that our Q&A will help decision-makers be better informed of tax rules and regulations here in Gibraltar. Whether setting up a new business, or relocating to Gibraltar, choosing a jurisdiction with an attractive tax regime is an important decision, and Gibraltar offers a wide range of benefits. While we have provided a summary of the main points in this area in the Q&A there is much more that I and the rest of the tax team here at ISOLAS LLP would be more than happy to advise on.

Click here to read the Gibraltar Tax Chapter.