Is a Legal Career for You?

ISOLAS is holding a webinar on the 5
th May at 3pm, where three of their trainee lawyers will discuss the different routes they took to get to where they are today.
Katrina Isola, James Castle and Aidan Plows share their journey from university to ISOLAS LLP.
To register, click here:
https://bit.ly/2VJ6Ga1
A great insight for any students, anyone interested in a career in law or anyone who has a general interest in the legal profession. The team will take questions on the day via the Zoom chat box; no camera or microphone is required to join.
#T hinkIsolas
