This recipe is a ‘chuck everything in the bowl and mix’ recipe; no kneading, proofing and praying to St Patrick that it turns out right is required. The best part is that is done in less than 45 mins.

If you want to great creative, you can add some chopped nuts like walnuts or even sultanas into the mixture.

Ingredients:

150g whole-wheat flour

200g plain white flour

60g porridge oats (50g for cooking and 10g for ‘decoration’ on the top of the bread)

1tsp table salt

1tsp bicarbonate of soda/baking soda

1tbsp fresh lemon juice

300ml unsweetened oak milk

Method:

1. Mix the plain white and wholewheat flour together with the oats, salt and bicarbonate of soda/baking soda in a bowl.

2. Add the milk and lemon juice and stir until it is blended and you have a nice dough.

3. Scoop the dough out and place it on a baking tray/pizza tray that has been dusted with whole-wheat flour.

4. Cut a deep cross in the middle of the bread (if you don’t the bread will not cook properly) and sprinkle the remainder of the oats over it.

5. Bake in a fan assisted oven at 200°C for 30 minutes.

6. To check if the bread is ready, remove it from the oven using a towel or oven glove to protect your hands from the heat, turn the loaf upside down and tap the bottom. If it has a hollow sound your bread is done. If it doesn’t pop it back in for five minutes.