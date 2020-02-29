This recipe is a ‘chuck everything in the bowl and mix’ recipe; no kneading, proofing and praying to St Patrick that it turns out right is required. The best part is that is done in less than 45 mins.

If you want to great creative, you can add some chopped nuts like walnuts or even sultanas into the mixture.

Ingredients:

  • 150g whole-wheat flour
  • 200g plain white flour
  • 60g porridge oats (50g for cooking and 10g for ‘decoration’ on the top of the bread)
  • 1tsp table salt
  • 1tsp bicarbonate of soda/baking soda
  • 1tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 300ml unsweetened oak milk

Method:

1. Mix the plain white and wholewheat flour together with the oats, salt and bicarbonate of soda/baking soda in a bowl.

2. Add the milk and lemon juice and stir until it is blended and you have a nice dough.

3. Scoop the dough out and place it on a baking tray/pizza tray that has been dusted with whole-wheat flour.

4. Cut a deep cross in the middle of the bread (if you don’t the bread will not cook properly) and sprinkle the remainder of the oats over it.

5. Bake in a fan assisted oven at 200°C for 30 minutes.

6. To check if the bread is ready, remove it from the oven using a towel or oven glove to protect your hands from the heat, turn the loaf upside down and tap the bottom. If it has a hollow sound your bread is done. If it doesn’t pop it back in for five minutes.

mamalotties
Previous article30 Years of Art with James Foot
The Gibraltar Vegan
The Gibraltar Vegan
http://www.instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan
Vegan since 2015, she is a lover of food and loves to try out new dishes, be it at home or dining out. This passion for creating new dishes led her to invent easy, tasty recipes that anyone can try, and that are now shared with The Gibraltar Magazine readers. Her gnocchi pesto dish is a firm favourite with everyone who has tried it. She loves opening her cupboard, and like an artist who mixes their paints to create new colours, she likes to combine, add and marry up foods with each other to create new dishes. Her mother used to say to her “You have to eat your mistakes”, luckily she said she doesn’t make too many but they are always eaten.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR