Interreg SUDOE Programme Events in Brussels

The Interreg SUDOE Programme held a number of events in Brussels at the beginning of June. A mid-term conference to coincide with the 15th Anniversary of the Programme was held at the European Committee of the Regions. At the conference Mrs Jackie Linares, Education Advisor of the Department of Education, together with the Portuguese partners, gave an exposé of the ClimAct project, in which local schools participate.

The Director of European Programmes for Gibraltar, Mr Charles Collinson, who is the current President of the SUDOE Programme, also chaired a number of meetings of the Programme including a Steering Group and a Monitoring Committee.

It was also revealed that the ClimAct project has been selected as a finalist for the EU Commissions REGIOSTARS Award. Winners will be announced at a ceremony, which will take place during the European Week of Regions & Cities in October, in Brussels.

REGIOSTARS Awards identify good practices in regional development and highlight original and innovative projects that are attractive and inspiring to other regions.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.