Inter Faith Service

Her Worship the Mayor shall be celebrating Inter Faith Week with a short service on Friday 16th November 2018 at the Mayor’s Parlour.

Due to last year’s success, and in order to involve the whole community, the service shall be streamed live on the Mayor’s Facebook page. Her Worship encourages the public to both view and share the service on social media, in order to reach a wider audience. The Service will be commencing at 1600hrs

Please find the link to the Mayor’s Facebook page below. https://www.facebook.com/mayorofgibraltar/