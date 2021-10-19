Having launched the third cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme, the Ministry of Equality has commenced its initial induction programme.

The induction sessions, which were delivered by Marlene Dalli, Policy Development Officer at the Ministry of Equality, were held for mentors and mentees who had been matched ahead of the start of the Programme.

The current cycle commences in October and will conclude in March with mentors and mentees meeting for ten sessions within this period of time. The Programme, which continues to grow from strength to strength follows on from the success of the previous two cycles and has seen a total number of twenty nine mentees successfully matched on this occasion. This brings the total figure of mentees participating in the Programme since its inception to eighty-nine.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: ‘After a year of great incertitude, I am delighted to say that a great deal of interest has been generated in the third cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme. This is evidence of the programme’s success to date. I am particularly pleased that so many of our highly qualified and experienced mentors have committed to taking part in the programme once again. Some have committed as mentors for the third time, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them and the new mentors for giving of their time so generously. I am extremely appreciative of their support and I have no doubt that they will contribute to the personal and professional development of their mentees in a very positive manner. I am pleased to learn that applicants come from diverse backgrounds and that there is representation from both the private and public sector. The programme which offers the possibility of cross-sector learning can only prove beneficial to participants and affords them a unique opportunity for both personal and professional growth.

‘Furthermore, the programme should help to ensure that there is greater gender diversity in the workplace, especially in positions of leadership and management. In the mid to long term this will be of great benefit not only to individual organisations and businesses but to the local economy too.’