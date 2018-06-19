Inaugural Harmony G Call to Gibraltar

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Harmony G made its inaugural call to Gibraltar on Tuesday 19th June 2018. The ship is one of five mega yachts operated by Variety Cruises, a Greek-owned line which specializes in small-ship cruising.

Although Harmony G functions like a miniature cruise ship, because of its small size it is often mistaken for a large private yacht. The 53-metre long vessel was launched in January 2001 and renovated in 2013. The décor is modern but comfortable with most cabins having fixed twin beds.

Variety Cruises focuses on the destination, allowing maximum time in port for passengers to make the most of their time ashore and go out to explore in the evenings. The friendly crew, the excellent local food and the nights in small glamorous ports are what makes this type of cruising special.

As with all other inaugurals, there was an informal plaque exchange ceremony on board between the ship’s captain and representatives of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Port Authority and local agents Inchcape.