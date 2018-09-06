ICC WORLD T20 EUROPE QUALIFIER CATCH UP

FIRST DAY OF ACTION AFFECTED BY RAIN AT ICC WORLD T20 EUROPE QUALIFIER

– Austria defeat Portugal and France in Deventer; Germany register win over Cyprus but fall short against Denmark

– The Isle of Man come back from morning disappointment to defeat Finland in the rain-affected match; Italy put in a strong display with bat and ball against Spain to take the win

– Sweden manage a close win over the Czech Republic; Gibraltar faced heavy defeat against Guernsey

– Rain rules the day as three-afternoon fixtures are abandoned because of bad weather

GROUP A

Austria collects maximum points from their first two matches, completing successful chases against Portugal and France at Salland in Deventer. On a rain-affected day at Kampong in Utrecht, Germany defends an amended total against Cyprus. Later in the day, the match-up between Denmark and Germany was ended by rain with Denmark 8 runs ahead on DLS.

Austria 119/4 (16.1 overs) defeat Portugal 118/3 (20 overs) by 6 wickets

Germany 179/7 (20 overs) defeat Cyprus 70/9 (12 overs) by 42 runs (DLS method)

Austria 104/2 (11.1 overs) defeat France 103/7 (20 overs) by 8 wickets

Denmark 25/0 (5.1 overs) defeat Germany 86/8 (20 overs) by 8 runs (DLS method)

GROUP B

In Voorburg, Italy kept Spain at bay after putting in a strong performance with both bat and ball. Belgium claimed the win over Isle of Man in a closely fought match in Amsterdam. Italy batted for 19 overs in their second match of the day against Jersey, before rain prevented any further play. The Isle of Man came back from the disappointment of the morning to defeat Finland in another match affected by the rain.

Italy 147/9 (20 overs) defeated Spain 115/6 (20 overs) by 32 runs

Isle of Man 121/4 (20 overs) was defeated by Belgium 122/7 (19.4 overs) by 3 wickets

Jersey vs Italy (abandoned) – match to be replayed Friday 31st August at 11 am

Isle of Man 136/5 (20 overs) defeated Finland 34/3 (7 overs) by 14 runs (DLS method)

GROUP C

Guernsey started the tournament with a convincing win, defeating Gibraltar by 10 wickets in Rotterdam. Sweden came out on top in a close matchup with the Czech Republic in Schiedam. Both matches in the afternoon were abandoned due to rain, as the clouds settled in over the south-west of the Netherlands.

Gibraltar 70 all out (18.5 overs) was defeated by Guernsey 76/0 (10.5 overs) by 10 wickets

Czech Republic 111/8 (20 overs) was defeated by Sweden 112/4 (18.1 overs) by 6 wickets

Israel vs Gibraltar (abandoned) – match to be replayed Friday 31st August at 11 am

Sweden vs Norway (abandoned) – match to be replayed Friday 31st August at 11 am

Twelve further matches were played Thursday 30th August. These can be followed live at https://www.icc-cricket.com/world-t20/qualifier-europe-fixtures/

DENMARK, ITALY AND NORWAY REMAIN UNBEATEN AS JERSEY, GUERNSEY AND GERMANY QUALIFY FOR REGIONAL FINAL

– Denmark win 5 out of 5 as Germany secure qualification despite the loss to Austria in Group A

– Italy beat Isle of Man to remain unbeaten as Jersey push Finland aside to ensure they finish in 2nd place in Group B

– Norway secure 100% winning record as Guernsey beat Czech Republic to finish runners-up in Group A

– Denmark, Germany, Italy, Jersey, Norway and Guernsey will compete in 2019 ICC World T20 Europe Final as their World Cup dream continues

GROUP A

Denmark cemented first place in Group A with a convincing win over France. Denmark set an imposing target of 176 for 5, despite the early loss of the openers. France struggled in the reply, losing early wickets, ending on 103 for 8 from their 20 overs. The crucial clash between Austria and Germany came down to the last ball, as Austria set a competitive 142 for 6. Germany struggled in the chase, losing wickets at important moments. A late flurry of runs kept their chances alive, however, a spectacular piece of boundary fielding denied them victory as the intended 6 was flicked back into the field of play with a full stretch dive, securing victory for Austria by 2 runs. Portugal won their first match of the event, defeating Cyprus by 5 wickets. Cyprus struggled to find the boundary in their innings of 114 for 8, losing wickets at regular intervals, attempting to up the run rate. Portugal paced themselves in their innings, most batters contributing as they worked their way to the win.

Austria 142/6 (20 overs) defeat Germany 140/6 (20 overs) by 2 runs

Denmark 176/5 (20 overs) defeat France 103/8 (20 overs) by 73 runs

Portugal 115/5 (18.1 overs) defeat Cyprus 114/8 (20 overs) by 5 wickets

Team Played Won Lost N/R Net RR Points Denmark (Q) 5 5 0 0 3.318 10 Germany (Q) 5 3 2 0 2.527 6 Austria 5 3 2 0 0.729 6 France 5 2 3 0 -2.473 4 Portugal 5 1 4 0 -0.804 2 Cyprus 5 1 4 0 -2.361 2

GROUP B

Group leaders Italy made short work of the Isle of Man total, scoring the winning run in the 14th over of their innings. Italy finishes first in the group after staying unbeaten throughout the event. The Isle of Man started positively in their batting innings. A big score seemed on the cards when the 2nd wicket fell for 53 in the 6th over. However, they were unable to capitalise as wickets tumbled, the last wicket falling in the 20th over. The Italian batters were determined to finish early as they found the boundary on several occasions and surpassed the total in the 14thover. Jersey defeated Finland to secure promotion to the ICC World T20 Europe final. It was a strong display with the ball that secured the win for Jersey as they struggled to a total of 130 for 8. Finland had restricted the Jersey score with some exceptional fielding but was outdone by the Jersey bowlers in the reply. Belgium and Spain competed for a third place in the closest match of the day. Spain restricted the Belgium score on a good batting pitch, with some strong performances in the field. Belgium fought hard in the reply, taking the game into the last over. A late flurry of wickets could not prevent Spain from scoring the winning run in the final over.

Jersey 130/8 (20 overs) defeat Finland 66 all out (15.3 overs) by 64 runs

Italy 114/2 (13.3 overs) defeat Isle of Man 113 all out (19.2 overs) by 8 wickets

Spain 127/6 (19.1 overs) defeat Belgium 126/6 (20 overs) by 4 wickets

Team Played Won Lost N/R Net RR Points Italy (Q) 5 5 0 0 1.696 10 Jersey (Q) 5 4 1 0 2.113 8 Spain 5 2 3 0 -0.445 4 Belgium 5 2 3 0 -0.806 4 Finland 5 1 4 0 -1.276 2 Isle of Man 5 1 4 0 -1.657 2

GROUP C

Guernsey secured the final qualification place with an emphatic win over the Czech Republic. Batting first in Voorburg, Guernsey produced one of the highest scoring innings of the tournament with 181 for 4. Needing 9 runs per over for the win, the Czech Republic were forced to take risks in their batting. This didn’t pay off as the Czechs lost early wickets and could not gather momentum in the chase. The Czech Republic score was left stranded on 59 in the 16th over. Norway finished top of Group C with a win over Israel. Batting first, Norway was bowled out for 143 in the 20th over. Despite solid contributions from the Israel middle order, they were unable to chase the runs in Amstelveen. Israel were eventually bowled out for 119 in the 19th over. Sweden ended the event with a win over Gibraltar. Batting first, Sweden posted 149 for 6 in Voorburg, before restricting the Gibraltar innings to 118 for 4. The result put Sweden in third position in the final standings, with three wins out of their five matches.

Sweden 149/6 (20 overs) defeat Gibraltar 118/4 (20 overs) by 31 runs

Norway 143 all out (19.5 overs) defeat Israel 119 all out (18.3 overs) by 24 runs

Guernsey 181/4 (20 overs) defeat the Czech Republic 59 all out (15.5 overs) by 122 runs

Team Played Won Lost N/R Net RR Points Norway (Q) 5 5 0 0 2.356 10 Guernsey (Q) 5 4 1 0 1.895 8 Sweden 5 3 2 0 0.203 6 Israel 5 1 4 0 -0.438 2 Czech Republic 5 1 4 0 -1.660 2 Gibraltar 5 1 4 0 -2.273 2

For all results, additional content and information, visit:

https://www.icc-cricket.com/world-t20/qualifier-europe-fixtures/