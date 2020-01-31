mamalotties

INGREDIENTS

  • 250ml water
  • 250g plain flour
  • 2½ tbsp white sugar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 300ml vegetable oil to fry the churros in
  • 75g vegan chocolate
  • 6 tsp almond baileys

METHOD

1. Boil the water and add the sugar and salt. Wait for it to be dissolved.

2. Remove the saucepan away from the heat.

3. Add the oil and then mix in the flour until it is all blended.

4. Let it cool.

5. Heat the oil on a medium heat in the saucepan.

6. Pour the mixture into a piping bag and squeeze it out into the shape of a heart. Alternatively roll out the shape on a floured chopping board and place into the oil. Fry until they are golden brown.

7. Melt the chocolate over boiling water and add the almond Baileys. Stir until it is all blended.

8. Serve the churros warm if possible but they are good to keep for a couple of days in the fridge.

The Gibraltar Vegan
The Gibraltar Vegan
http://www.instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan
Vegan since 2015, she is a lover of food and loves to try out new dishes, be it at home or dining out. This passion for creating new dishes led her to invent easy, tasty recipes that anyone can try, and that are now shared with The Gibraltar Magazine readers. Her gnocchi pesto dish is a firm favourite with everyone who has tried it. She loves opening her cupboard, and like an artist who mixes their paints to create new colours, she likes to combine, add and marry up foods with each other to create new dishes. Her mother used to say to her “You have to eat your mistakes”, luckily she said she doesn’t make too many but they are always eaten.

