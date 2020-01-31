INGREDIENTS

250ml water

250g plain flour

2½ tbsp white sugar

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

300ml vegetable oil to fry the churros in

75g vegan chocolate

6 tsp almond baileys

METHOD

1. Boil the water and add the sugar and salt. Wait for it to be dissolved.

2. Remove the saucepan away from the heat.

3. Add the oil and then mix in the flour until it is all blended.

4. Let it cool.

5. Heat the oil on a medium heat in the saucepan.

6. Pour the mixture into a piping bag and squeeze it out into the shape of a heart. Alternatively roll out the shape on a floured chopping board and place into the oil. Fry until they are golden brown.

7. Melt the chocolate over boiling water and add the almond Baileys. Stir until it is all blended.

8. Serve the churros warm if possible but they are good to keep for a couple of days in the fridge.