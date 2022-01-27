Joanna and Anna Smithies are a mother and daughter who were born with a genetic progressive eye disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa. Their sight has slowly deteriorated over the years and are now both registered blind. With around 350,000 people in the UK and almost 200 here in Gibraltar registered as living with sight loss they decided to compile all the great information out there plus their own experiences in the form of a book and ebook called ‘I Can’t See the Stars’. A collection of life hacks, tips and tricks for living with sight loss and plenty of advice for the sighted to be able to help and communicate with them better. It is FREE with Kindle unlimited, otherwise £3.99, and is also available as a paperback on Amazon.

It has already proved popular with sales in the U.K., USA, Canada and Australia and is available in many more countries around the world.