Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

It’s September, and that generally means back to school lunches – and even back to work lunches. The one thing about September on the Rock is that it is still hot, so lunches need to be able to survive the heat. This is where hummus comes in. This sandwich can be made with whatever flavour hummus your family likes, but one of this household’s favourite is sundried tomato and basil. Add to this yellow peppers, red onion and orange carrot you are creating a lunch as colourful as a rainbow. For vegan bagels, use the New York Bakery Co Red Onion and Chive ones.

INGREDIENTS

For hummus:

400g chickpeas

1 cup chopped sundried tomatoes

½ cup freshly chopped basil

3 tbsp tahini

½ cup water

2 cloves garlic

For the filling:

1 small carrot

1 small red onion

1 yellow pepper

METHOD

1. Dice the garlic, chop up the fresh basil and sundried tomatoes.

2. Drain and rinse the chickpeas.

3. Pour the ½ cup of water into the blender, add half the chickpeas, all of the tahini, garlic, sundried tomatoes and basil.

4. Start blending on a low setting until the mixture gets going then continue to blend until the mixture is smooth, add in the remaining chickpeas and blend until it is all combined.

5. Slice the bagel in half and smear the freshly made hummus on it.

6. Using a peeler peel strands of carrot, finely dice the peppers and onion and add these to the hummus.

7. Place in a glass container or any other reusable one if it’s for young children.