Paula Martinez, 20,

Nail Technician at Montanna’s Nails & Beauty

“Driving in my new convertible! I hope I’ll have it by June 1st, and that the border will be open so I can finally go for some spins in Spain… I’ve been cooped up for too long!”

Eden Minett, 24,

Beauty Therapist at Montanna’s Nails & Beauty

“I haven’t been here for a summer yet – this is my first one in Gib! I’ll probably spend my summer drinking cocktails. I’ve also been told to try tinto de verano!”

Montanna Patterson, 29,

Owner of Montanna’s Nails & Beauty

“I plan to spend my summer with family this year because I never get to, and quarantine has taught me I definitely need to spend more time with them!”

Tracey-Leigh Kent, 55,

Beautician/Masseuse at Montanna’s Nails & Beauty

“I live in Spain – I think things will be the new norm there and I’ll be doing what I usually do: swim every day, just enjoy the clean air, the cleanliness of the beaches… and working lots!”

Jemma Smith, 27,

Montanna’s Right Hand Woman at Montanna’s Nails & Beauty

“I’ve just moved to Caleta, so I’ll be spending summer on that beach hopefully! Getting a tan, having a drink, and enjoying summer.”

Deborah Patterson, 56,

Secretary at Provent Gibraltar (and Montanna’s mum!)

“At the moment I’m supposed to be in Barbados, but because of lockdown that’s all changed, so I’ve not even thought that far ahead. I just want to be out and about, having fun with my granddaughter!”