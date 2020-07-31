This month we are at the ancient Greek Temple of Concordia, which surprisingly sits not in Greece but in Sicily! This beautiful temple is one of 7 collectively called the Valley of Temples. Happy drawing!

Step 1:

Lightly draw a rectangle 13.5cm across by 11.25cm down. Your temple will sit within this rectangle.

Step 2:

We are going to start drawing in dividing lines to separate the different parts of the temple. 2.25cm up from the base line of your initial rectangle, draw a dashed horizontal line 13.5cm long. This is where your steps end and the columns begin. For the area of the columns draw in another dashed horizontal line 5.6cm above it. Draw a final horizontal line, 1.1cm above this one. Your drawing should now look something like this.

Step 3:

From the topmost line of the initial rectangle you drew, make a mark at the central point (6.75cm in). Then draw 2 diagonal lines on either side of the central point, down towards the first dashed horizontal line. Make the first dashed line solid. We have marked out the top of our temple.

Step 4:

Below this triangle, draw a horizontal line 11.5cm long on the next dashed line. Leave a 1cm gap on each side of this line.

Step 5:

Now for the columns. In ancient Greek architecture there were typically 3 types of columns that they used to use: Corinthian, Doric, and Ionic. You can tell which type they were by the decoration at the top of the column. In this case, we will be drawing Doric columns which have a square slab at the top of the column and no slab at the base.

We will first mark out where each column will sit. Each column will be 1.5cm wide, and each gap between the columns, 0.5cm. Starting at the far left hand side below the horizontal line that you have just drawn, make a mark 1.5cm in. Measure 0.5cm from that mark and make another mark. You have now marked out where the first column will sit as well as the space beside it. Next to that mark, make another mark, 1.5cm along from that one. Keep going till you reach the end of your temple. You should have 5 spaces and 6 columns. See the drawing for reference.

Step 6:

For each column we will now draw the stone slab. 0.3 below the marks you made for each column, draw a 1.5cm long horizontal line. Join up the horizontal lines to make up the rectangular square slabs.

Below the stone slabs draw a curved bowl shape. Below this draw 2 vertical lines for each column, ending at the next horizontal dashed line. The lines should taper gently outwards. The columns should be a smaller width than the bowl shapes you have just drawn.

Step 7:

For the steps leading up the temple, draw a solid line 11.5cm below your columns. Below this line drawn another 0.5cm below. This line should also be 11.5cm long. Join up your two horizontal lines to create your first step.

Draw a second step 0.5cm below the first, this one, 11.7cm in length. Then a third, 0.6cm below, 12.5cm in length. The final step should be 0.6cm below and 13cm in length.

Step 8:

For the finishing details, draw a smaller triangle within the larger triangle to create some depth. For the columns, draw in vertical lines at even intervals. And finally, for the section above the stone slabs, draw in a horizontal line halfway down that section.

As a final touch, why not add a splash of colour?

We would love to see your finished entries! Tag @thegibraltarmagazine and @b_garcia_art on Instagram for a chance to be featured. We look forward to seeing them!