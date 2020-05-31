What you will need:

Paper

Pencil

Eraser

Ruler

Colouring pencils, crayons, or paint (optional)

Step 1:

Draw a triangle 6cm wide by 11cm high. Draw a vertical dashed line in the middle of the triangle (3cm in). This will be the spine of your Eiffel Tower.

Step 2:

This step is the trickiest of this drawing. Starting with the left-hand side: from the highest point of your triangle draw a curved line down towards the furthest left-hand corner of your triangle. Do the same for the right-hand side: draw a curved line from the highest point down to the furthest right-hand corner.

Try and make the curved lines symmetrical to each other. If you are having difficulty with this, use tracing paper to trace the line from the left onto the right. If you don’t have tracing paper at home, you can use greaseproof/ baking paper as tracing paper.

Step 3:

Time to add some details. Add two small rectangles to the top of your triangle. To separate the layers of your Eiffel Tower draw two horizontal lines: one 5cm high and the other 2.5cm high. These lines are the tops of two rectangles that you will now draw. Below each of those lines draw in 3 more lines to make a thin rectangle. Add half triangles onto the ends of each rectangle. These are the viewing platforms of your tower. Make sure the top platform is smaller than the lower platform and that they follow the shape of the original triangle you drew in Step 1.

Step 4:

Now that we have the proportions of our Eiffel Tower drawn in, we can add further details. From the top of your triangle draw two further curved lines down to the top platform. Make sure these lines follow the shape of the outline of the Eiffel Tower. Continue these curved lines in the middle section of the tower. Make sure to leave a 1cm gap at the top of this middle section. Draw a horizontal line 0.5cm below the bottom platform. These curved lines will end in the bottom section of your tower where they meet this horizontal line. To complete the base of your tower, draw in a semicircle. Leave a 1cm gap from the bottom-left-hand corner and the bottom right hand corner on either side of your semicircle.

Step 5:

Do some crosshatching to fill in the sections of your tower. Best way to do it is to draw diagonal lines in one direction and once you have filled that section with those diagonal lines then go over those lines with diagonal lines going in the opposite direction. Your Eiffel Tower should now look something like this.

Final:

You’ve successfully drawn the Eiffel Tower! Feel free to add some colour if you like.