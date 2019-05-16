Hospital Access Lifts

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) is pleased to announce the installation and commencement of operations of two lifts, located at the front entrance to St Bernard’s Hospital. The new lifts will improve access for visitors and staff with mobility issues in particular.

The lifts will enable visitors and staff to ascend from the pavement level to the podium level of the hospital. The GHA has installed two lifts in order to provide a level of resilience, for lift maintenance and down time. This is one of a number of on-going initiatives to continually improve access to St Bernard’s Hospital.

The GHA’s Head of Estates and Clinical Engineering, Mr Tony Dolding, said: “Access to our services is key to ensuring that all of our patients can receive a trouble free start to their visit for either our acute or community services. As an organisation we are committed to modifying our buildings and systems in line with current legislation and health industry best practice.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, welcomed the opening of the lifts, adding: “I am pleased that these two lifts will facilitate access to St Bernard’s Hospital and the brand new Primary Care Centre, for our elderly and those members in our community who have additional mobility requirements. I must thank Mr Tony Dolding, Head of Estates and Clinical Engineering, and his fantastic team, for their excellent work.”