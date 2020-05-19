HMGoG Welcomes Appointment of New Governor

HM Government of Gibraltar welcomes the appointment of Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE, DL as Governor of Gibraltar.

Sir David retired from a full career in the Royal Navy as a Vice Admiral and as the Second Sea Lord. Like the Chief Minister, Sir David is also a Master of the Bench at The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, one of four Inns of Court in England and Wales.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘All in Gibraltar and Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will look forward to welcoming Sir David to the Rock in June. I very much look forward to working with him.’