HMGoG is very pleased to announce that it has published the Appropriation (Business Employee Assistance Terms COVID-19) Regulations 2020. These regulations, informally known as the BEAT COVID-19 Regulations, set out the regulatory framework for the application, payment and management of the BEAT COVID-19 measure first announced by the Chief Minister in his emergency budget address of 20 March 2020.

These regulations have been developed over the past weeks in close consultation with the Official Opposition and the Covid 19 Economic Liason and Advisory Committee. It is through this consultation that HMGoG has cast the nature of the benefits to be paid and, subsequently, widening of the Relevant Sectors for the purposes of these regulations. This will allow security and cleaning related businesses, courier and freight businesses, estate agents, bureau de change and wholesalers who do not have a tobacco licence to also apply for BEAT for employees that are inactive for a whole calendar month.

The regulations have been developed organically alongside the bespoke online application system built from scratch. This has ensured that the regulations and the system that will process applications have been fine-tuned in tandem, thereby optimising HMGoG’s ability to process BEAT payments in the tight timeframe required.

The regulations have also taken on board a multitude of wide-ranging issues that were flagged by applicants to the BEAT COVID-19 mailbox, leveraging on the experience gained by HMGoG in responding to over 770 queries. This has also clarified key issues within the regulations that were important to the very people that the regulations are designed to support.

The speed with which the Government has been able to deliver this measure is testament to HMGoG’s agility to develop and execute a complex measure of this measure.

The measure will also be a selling point for Gibraltar; evidencing the value that Government attributes to its businesses and employees. And one that would be considered favourably by new businesses and workers alike that may consider relocating to Gibraltar once the pandemic is over.

Employers, employees and self-employed persons are encouraged to familiarise themselves with these regulations, particularly as they may be placed under a legal obligation to apply for BEAT COVID-19 for an inactive employee or to notify the Director of Employment if they become active after having received a BEAT COVID-19 payment.