HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team have arrested a Spanish National and a local resident with a commercial quantity of cigarettes.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon at around 1700hrs, when officers saw a person leaving a retail shop in the area of Ocean Heights and loading master cases of cigarettes in a Spanish registered vehicle. At this point, the Spanish national was arrested and the search of the vehicle revealed 200 cartons of cigarettes.

Subsequently the officers entered the retail shop and arrested the Director for tobacco related offences. During the search, Officers seized approximately 438 cartons of cigarettes, 32,850 euros and £18,825.

Both defendants were then conveyed to New Mole House Police Station for processing. Investigations continue.

