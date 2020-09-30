HM Customs Marine Unite Rescue Individual From Sea

HM Customs Marine unit arrest a Spanish national after chase at sea.

The incident took place on Sunday night at approximately 12:05am, when HMC Seeker was on a routine patrol. Whilst in the area of Eastern Beach the officers onboard sighted a small rigid inflatable boat heading south at speed without displaying the navigation lights. HMC Seeker then turned the blue lights on and headed towards the suspect vessel. The vessel then commenced to carry out evasive maneuvers and ignored the HM Customs patrol boat. The suspect vessel had three occupants onboard and boxes wrapped in black plastic bags. On one of these maneuvers, one of the occupants of the rigid inflatable boat fell in the sea. Immediately after, HMC Seeker aborted the chase and rescued the individual. The rigid inflatable boat, the two occupants and the suspected cargo made good their escape. The Spanish national was then arrested.

Investigations continue.

