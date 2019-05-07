HM Customs Marine Officer Carries out Rescue at Sea

HM Customs Marine Station received a distress call from the Ocean Village Pier Master last night claiming that an individual was drowning. Officers were deployed immediately and upon arrival were directed to an elderly man in great difficulties in the water between his vessel and the pontoon.

A Customs Officer proceeded to remove his gear and jump into the water where he was able to lift the man onto the pontoon with the help of the marine crew and the skipper of an adjacent vessel. The man was transported by ambulance to St. Bernard’s Hospital where he received medical treatment.